Deep Purple reveal pair of live DVDs

Deep Purple have announced the release of two live concert movies filmed at Wacken and in Japan.

From The Setting Sun (In Wacken) and To The Rising Sun (In Tokyo) will be issued on August 28 via earMUSIC. Both will be available on 2CD/DVD, DVD and LP gatefold vinyl. The Tokyo performance will also be issued on Blu-ray and the Wacken show on Blu-ray 3D.

The German set was filmed at the open air festival in 2013, with the Japan show captured at the Nippon Budokan in April 2014.

On the Wacken gig, bassist Roger Glover says: “In the sunset, we were treated to a great welcome from the sea of tattoos and black leather facing us. Festival crowds are unique because most people are there for the occasion itself rather than for any particular band.

“For us that is always a welcome challenge and a chance to connect with many who may never have seen us before. But the real stars are all in the audience.”

On the Japan show, he adds: “By way of contrast, the Budokan is a temple of peace. Made In Japan was partially recorded there and we’ve played there many times since. For such a large space, the acoustics are excellent. This special building never ceases to impress.”

From The Setting Sun (In Wacken) was filmed by nine HD cameras and marks the first time Deep Purple will release a 3D performance. The audio for both shows was mixed in Hamburg by Eike Freese and Alex Dietz under the supervision of Glover.

Deep Purple are expected to release their 20th album this year. They were recently voted as one of the most deserving of a place in the next batch of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductions. They have a number of tour dates lined up for this year, culminating in a show at London’s O2 on December 3.

Jul 20: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 24: Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA

Jul 26: Westbury NYCB Theatre, NY

Jul 30: Ledyard Fox Theater At Foxwoods, CT

Aug 02: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Aug 05: Columbus Celeste Center, OH

Aug 08: Mulvane Kansas Star Event Centre, KS

Aug 12: Costa Mesa Pacific Amphitheater, CA

Dec 03: London O2 Arena, UK