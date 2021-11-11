Deal alert: $$ off Almost Famous super deluxe vinyl boxset

As humanity's favourite shopping day looms ever closer, we'll be keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday vinyl deals, but if you sniff around there are already bargains to be had.
Walmart have reduced the price of their exclusive Black Smoke Swirl double vinyl edition of Metallica's Black Album, but the Big Boys at Amazon have come up with a real bargain, knocking more than $50 off the price of the super deluxe edition box set of the Almost Famous soundtrack.
The multiple disc set features music from Led Zeppelin, The Who, Yes, Elton John, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more, as well as a number of tracks by the fictional film at the film's centre, Stillwater.
“The problem with many rock movies that feature a fictional band is that the fake songs are almost always unconvincing,” composer and Heart founder Nancy Wilson told us. “So we tried to be as authentic as possible."
The super-deluxe edition also includes a 40-page photo book featuring writing by Cameron Crowe and Wilson (who was married to Crowe at the time), along with cast and crew members; the cover story on Stillwater as a 1973 Rolling Stone replica; and two replica ticket stubs from Stillwater’s San Diego and Cleveland concerts.
There's more: a Stillwater tour poster; a Stillwater Cleveland concert poster and a backstage poster; six film-prop-replica backstage passes; three film-prop-replica business cards for Dick Roswell (Stillwater's road manager), Lester Bangs (Creem magazine) and Ben Fong-Torres (Rolling Stone magazine); and three photo prints of cast members.
Almost Famous super deluxe edition box set: Was $299.98, now $243.70, save 19%
Amazon have knocked more than 50 dollars off the asking price of the deluxe edition box set version of the Almost Famous soundtrack. This edition features 103 tracks (36 unreleased) across five CDs, seven 180-gram black vinyl discs, and a 7-inch single.
Almost Famous - Super Deluxe Edition tracklist
CD 1
1. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
2. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
3. America – Simon & Garfunkel
4. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
5. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*
6. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
7. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
8. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
9. “Don’t Take Drugs”
10. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
11. “We Are Band Aids”
12. Roundabout – Yes
13. “Incendiary”
14. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
15. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
16. “This Is Penny Lane”
17. River – Joni Mitchell
18. “Piggyback Ride”
19. Fever Dog – Stillwater
CD 2
1. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
2. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
3. Something In The Air – Stillwater & Cast*
4. Easy To Slip – Little Feat
5. “Rolling Stone Magazine”
6. Go All The Way – The Raspberries
7. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds
8. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
9. “Don’t Forget The Rules”
10. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
11. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
12. “Just Make Us Look Cool”
13. Love Thing – Stillwater
14. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
15. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
16. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
17. Burn – Deep Purple
18. You Had To Be There – Stillwater
19. “I Am A Golden God”
20. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
21. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John and Cast*
CD 3
1. Looking At You – MC5
2. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*
3. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
4. Untitled – Jeff Bebe*
5. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
6. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
7. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
8. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
9. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
10. The Wind – Cat Stevens
11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
12. Slip Away – Clarence Carter
13. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
14. Wishing Well – Free
15. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
16. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
17. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
18. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
19. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*
20. “You Made Friends With Them”
21. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
22. "We All Know What You Did To Him”
23. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
24. What Do You Love About Music?”
25. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin
CD 4
Stillwater
1. Fever Dog
2. Love Thing
3. You Had To Be There
4. Hour Of Need
4. Chance Upon You
6. Love Comes And Goes
Stillwater Demos
7. Love Comes And Goes (Early Version)*
8. Fever Dog*
9. Love Thing*
10. Chance Upon You*
11. Love Comes And Goes*
12. Hour Of Need* - Peter Frampton, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy
13. You Had To Be There* - Peter Frampton, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy
Stillwater Backstage Jams*
14. That's The Way (Acoustic) - Larry Fellows and Ed Vallencourt
15. Down By The River (Acoustic) - Larry Fellows and Ed Vallencourt
16. Fever Dog (Acoustic) - Stillwater
CD 5
Original Motion Picture Score by Nancy Wilson
1. Prefunction*
2. Cabin By The River*
3. Lucky Trumble
4. Dapple Tree*
5. Cabin In The Air*
6. Dear Peggy*
7. Bye Bye Now*
Original Motion Picture Score Outtakes* by Nancy Wilson
8. Cabin (Outtake 1)
9. Moody
10. Morocco
11. Aurora
12. Mood Swing
13. The Teenager
14. Borealis
15. Strummy
16. Tiny Dancer Intro
17. Mando Swagger
18. Cabin (Outtake 2)
19. Love Stomp
20. Function
21. Aaron's Real Room
LP 1
A1. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
A2. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
A3. America – Simon & Garfunkel
A4. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
A5. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*
A6. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
B1. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
B2. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
B3. “Don’t Take Drugs”
B4. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
B5. "We Are Band Aids”
B6. Roundabout – Yes
LP 2
C1. “Incendiary”
C2. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
C3. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
C4. “This Is Penny Lane”
C5. River – Joni Mitchell
D1. “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”
D2. Fever Dog – Stillwater
D3. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
D4. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
D5. Something In The Air – Stillwater & Cast*
LP 3
E1. Easy To Slip – Little Feat
E2. “Rolling Stone Magazine”
E3. Go All The Way – The Raspberries
E4. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds
E5. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
E6. “Don’t Forget The Rules”
E7. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
F1. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
F2. “Just Make Us Look Cool”
F3. Love Thing – Stillwater
F4. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
LP 4
G1. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
G2. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
G3. Burn – Deep Purple
G4. You Had To Be There – Stillwater
H1. “I Am A Golden God”
H2. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
H3. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John and Cast*
H4. Looking At You – MC5
H5. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*
LP 5
I1. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
I2. Untitled – Jeff Bebe*
I3. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
I4. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
I5. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
I6. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
J1. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
J2. The Wind – Cat Stevens
J3. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
J4. Slip Away – Clarence Carter
J5. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
J6. Wishing Well – Free
J7. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
LP 6
K1. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
K2. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
K3. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
K4. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*
L1. “You Made Friends With Them”
L2. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
L3. “We All Know What You Did To Him”
L4. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
L5. “What Do You Love About Music?”
L6. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin
LP 7 - Stillwater EP*
A1. Fever Dog
A2. Love Thing
A3. You Had To Be There
B1. Hour Of Need
B2. Chance Upon You
B3. Love Comes And Goes
Fever Dog 7-Inch
A1. Fever Dog
B1. Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)*
B2. Fever Dog (Acoustic)
* = previously unreleased