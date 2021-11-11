Deal alert: $$ off Almost Famous super deluxe vinyl boxset

As humanity's favourite shopping day looms ever closer, we'll be keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday vinyl deals, but if you sniff around there are already bargains to be had.

Walmart have reduced the price of their exclusive Black Smoke Swirl double vinyl edition of Metallica's Black Album, but the Big Boys at Amazon have come up with a real bargain, knocking more than $50 off the price of the super deluxe edition box set of the Almost Famous soundtrack.

The multiple disc set features music from Led Zeppelin, The Who, Yes, Elton John, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more, as well as a number of tracks by the fictional film at the film's centre, Stillwater.

“The problem with many rock movies that feature a fictional band is that the fake songs are almost always unconvincing,” composer and Heart founder Nancy Wilson told us. “So we tried to be as authentic as possible."

The super-deluxe edition also includes a 40-page photo book featuring writing by Cameron Crowe and Wilson (who was married to Crowe at the time), along with cast and crew members; the cover story on Stillwater as a 1973 Rolling Stone replica; and two replica ticket stubs from Stillwater’s San Diego and Cleveland concerts.

There's more: a Stillwater tour poster; a Stillwater Cleveland concert poster and a backstage poster; six film-prop-replica backstage passes; three film-prop-replica business cards for Dick Roswell (Stillwater's road manager), Lester Bangs (Creem magazine) and Ben Fong-Torres (Rolling Stone magazine); and three photo prints of cast members.

Almost Famous super deluxe edition box set: Was $299.98, now $243.70, save 19% Almost Famous super deluxe edition box set: Was $299.98, now $243.70, save 19%

Amazon have knocked more than 50 dollars off the asking price of the deluxe edition box set version of the Almost Famous soundtrack. This edition features 103 tracks (36 unreleased) across five CDs, seven 180-gram black vinyl discs, and a 7-inch single.

