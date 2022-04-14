Deadly Circus Fire return with video for intense new single White Wash

London-based prog metal quartet Deadly Circus Fire return after a lengthy absence with a video for their band new single White Wash, which is released on all streaming. services tomorrow. You can watch the intense new video below.

The new single sees the return of original vocalist Adam Grant who left the band back in 2016, and is taken from the band's upcoming album EXTINCTION, which the band will release later this year.

“This album for us is a culmination of the last few years struggles in this fucked up modern society," explains guitarist Save Addario. "Throughout a pandemic time to the edge of a world war. Every song, every lyrics it’s a statement, a warning of being close reaching a point of no return: the EXTINCTION of the human race.

"We are so excited this album is officially scheduled to be released in June and we can’t wait for you to finally hear it."

Formed in 2009, Deadly Circus Fire also feature drummer Paul Igoe and bassist Mike Enort. The band released their debut album The King And The Bishop in 2013 and the follow-up The Hydra's Tailor in 2015.