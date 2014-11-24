Deadly Circus Fire detail The Hydra's Tailor

Deadly Circus Fire have released a new track and full details of their upcoming album after their crowdfunding campaign hit its £10,000 target.

The British prog metal outfit are streaming Animal, taken from their second album The Hydra’s Tailor, due out in 2015.

A Pledgemusic campaign hit its target this week, leading the band to confirm more details of the record including the artwork and tracklist. They previously released a video for the track House Of Plagues.

Guitarist Save Addario says: “After receiving such overwhelming support from fans and metal enthusiasts around the world, we have finally reached our goal to release our new album, The Hydra’s Tailor.

“This album wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for those who care for independent music. To celebrate we’re giving people one of our new songs, Animal, to listen and give a taste of what this album really is – a beast.”

Deadly Circus Fire recorded the album at MTR Studios with Phil Kinman, before it was sent to Wired Masters Studios for Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham to master.

The Hydra’s Tailor tracklist