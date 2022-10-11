Deadly Circus Fire release video for new single Medicine

London-based prog metal quartet Deadly Circus Fire have released a video for their brand new single Medicine, which you can watch below.

Medicine is the third single to be taken from the band's latest album EXTINCTION, which was released in July. They have previously shared videos for the singles Bombs Away and White Wash.

“This album for us is a culmination of the last few years struggles in this fucked up modern society," explains guitarist Save Addario. "Throughout a pandemic time to the edge of a world war. Every song, every lyrics it’s a statement, a warning of being close reaching a point of no return: the EXTINCTION of the human race."

EXTINCTION sees the return of original vocalist Adam Grant who left the band back in 2016.

A special limited edition of EXTINCTION is now available, featuring a booklet and two extra tracks.

Get EXTINCTION.