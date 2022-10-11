Deadly Circus Fire release video for new single Medicine

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

London-based prog metal quartet Deadly Circus Fire released third album EXTINCTION earlier this year

Deadly Circus Fire
(Image credit: Press)

London-based prog metal quartet Deadly Circus Fire have released a video for their brand new single Medicine, which you can watch below.

Medicine is the third single to be taken from the band's latest album EXTINCTION, which was released in July. They have previously shared videos for the singles Bombs Away and White Wash.

“This album for us is a culmination of the last few years struggles in this fucked up modern society," explains guitarist Save Addario. "Throughout a pandemic time to the edge of a world war. Every song, every lyrics it’s a statement, a warning of being close reaching a point of no return: the EXTINCTION of the human race."

EXTINCTION sees the return of original vocalist Adam Grant who left the band back in 2016.

A special limited edition of EXTINCTION is now available, featuring a booklet and two extra tracks.

Get EXTINCTION.

Deadly Circus Fire

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.