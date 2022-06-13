Deadly Circus Fire's explore "needless conflicts" on new single Bombs Away

London-based prog metallers Deadly Circus Fire have released the second single from their long-awaited new album, Extinction. Bombs Away follows on from the intense White Wash, which was shared back in April.

“Bombs Away highlights an issue that is unfortunately in constant occurrence around the world throughout time: war," says guitarist Save Addario. "The song is less about the wars that have been or that are currently happening but more the ideology of karma. Karma to those starting these needless conflicts for greed and power leading to the deaths of innocents. Music is politics. We intend to push the mentality that we all have a part to play in changing the outcome of war.”

The quartet's third album, Extinction is due out in July and is their first full-length studio release since 2015's The Hydra's Tailor. It also marks the return of their original vocalist Adam Grant.

“This album, for us, is a culmination of the last few years [of] struggles in this fucked up modern society," explains Addario. "Throughout a pandemic time to the edge of a world war. Every song, every lyric, is a statement, a warning of being close reaching a point of no return: the extinction of the human race... We can’t wait for you to finally hear it."

Check out Bombs Away below.