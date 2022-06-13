Deadly Circus Fire's explore "needless conflicts" on new single Bombs Away

By ( ) published

Prog metallers Deadly Circus Fire share the latest track from their upcoming album, Extinction – due July 2022

Deadly Circus Fire
(Image credit: Press)

London-based prog metallers Deadly Circus Fire have released the second single from their long-awaited new album, Extinction. Bombs Away follows on from the intense White Wash, which was shared back in April.

Bombs Away highlights an issue that is unfortunately in constant occurrence around the world throughout time: war," says guitarist Save Addario. "The song is less about the wars that have been or that are currently happening but more the ideology of karma. Karma to those starting these needless conflicts for greed and power leading to the deaths of innocents. Music is politics. We intend to push the mentality that we all have a part to play in changing the outcome of war.”

The quartet's third album, Extinction is due out in July and is their first full-length studio release since 2015's The Hydra's Tailor. It also marks the return of their original vocalist Adam Grant.

“This album, for us, is a culmination of the last few years [of] struggles in this fucked up modern society," explains Addario. "Throughout a pandemic time to the edge of a world war. Every song, every lyric, is a statement, a warning of being close reaching a point of no return: the extinction of the human race... We can’t wait for you to finally hear it."

Check out Bombs Away below.

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.