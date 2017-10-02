Good Tiger Stream New Single Blushift

Good Tiger, who feature former TesseracT singer Elliott Coleman and The Safety Fire guitarists Dez Nagle and Joaquin Ardiles, have streamed their latest single, Blueshift.

The band, who were nominated in the Limelight category of the 2016 Progressive Music Awards, have also announced their second album, We Will All Be Gone, will be released through Blacklight Media/Metal Blade on February 9. The band have collaborated on the new record with producer Forrester Savell (Karnivool/Dead Letter Circus) and engineer/mixer Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery/Animals As Leaders).

“We worked with Nolly on the last album, we had a great working relationship, and wanted to explore that further in a more developed situation,” Nagle told Prog. “Forrester has made some of our favourite albums, and is someone we could trust steering the ship. Having self-produced for so long it can be at times quite difficult to let go, so it was important we found people we could fully entrust to help create the album we wanted to make.”

The full track listing is: The Devil Thinks I’m Sinking, Float On, Such A Kind Stranger, Blueshift, Salt Of The Earth, Grip Shoes, Just Shy, Nineteen Grams, Cherry Lemon and I’ll Finish The Book Later. Good Tiger are currently on tour in the UK with Arcane Roots, before heading to the US with I The Mighty and Hail The Sun.