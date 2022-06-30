Daniel Tompkins releases video for brand new single The Abyss

TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins has released a visualiser video for his brand new single The Abyss, which you can watch below.

The Abyss is the first of two new singles the singer is announcing. Tompkins will also release Frenzy on July 7.

“I've had these songs in the pipeline for some time after a spell of writing last year," Tompkins explains. "They showcase a different side of me that's been bubbling away. I really felt like I needed to ramp up the energy and these two tracks definitely get me excited for the new album that I'm working on with Mac Christensen 'Deeper Kind' and Paul Ortiz aka 'Chimp Spanner''

"Whilst The Abyss is a upbeat song about rising above uncertainty, Frenzy, which you can hear next week, is a full-frontal assault - it's like screaming in the mirror at yourself to keep going. I wrote these songs last year, handled the guitars, all tracked with my OD Guitars 'Cybele' and decided to bring in Mac as a co-producer, on these two songs - he's really helped to bring them to life.

"The mix and master was handled by Forrester Savell who I've worked with previously on Skyharbor's Guiding Lights and WMBB's The Cost of Dreaming released last year on Kscope. And talking of WMBB, we are currently working on the next album, too.”

At the same time Tompkins has teamed up with Newcastle’s Alpha Delta brewery to launch his own IPA called Liquid Hype.

"I'm also very excited to announce that the songs will be accompanied with my very own Double IPA with Alpha Delta, they are master brewers who really know their craft," Tompkins adds. "The DIPA is aptly called 'Liquid Hype' brewed with Strata and Citra hops, it's an 8.5% hazy with passionfruit notes - perfect for the summer. So yes, I'm bringing the hype!"

Stream or download The Abyss here.

Get Liquid Hype (opens in new tab).