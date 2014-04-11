Chimp Spanner return to London

Chimp Spanner have confirmed their return to London – Paul Ortiz's brainchild will appear at Surya, Kings Cross, on May 5.

Support comes from Shattered Skies and Hieroglyph, and all three bands have promised to deliver an evening of unheard music.

They say: “Chimp Spanner will be performing brand-news song Aurora for the first time, and Shattered Skies will present more songs from their upcoming album The World We Used To Know.

“With this being Hieroglyph’s first London show there’s a lot of new music to be heard.”

Tickets are on sale now.