Dan Reed Network in Divided video

Dan Reed Network are debuting the video for their single Divided with TeamRock.

Divided is the opening track from the band’s upcoming album Fight Another Day, which is released on June 3 via Frontiers Music Srl.

On the sound of their first album in 25 years, Dan Reed previously said: “The band and I thought it would be a great experiment and interesting challenge to revisit what endeared the band to so many back in the day and deliver a rock record with funk and soul elements, strong melodies, but this time around incorporate even edgier lyrics while not losing sight that this release needed to be uplifting, infectious, and most of all, powerful when performed live.”

Dan Reed Network have a number of tour dates coming up in support of the release, which can be pre-ordered now via Amazon and iTunes.

Dan Reed Network Fight Another Day tracklist

Divided The Brave Infected Champion Ignition Give It Love B There With U Save The World Eye Of The Storm Reunite Heaven Sharp Turn Stand Tall

Jun 04: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway

Jun 06: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 07: Gothenburg Liseberg, Sweden

Jun 10: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 13: Hamburg Rock Cafe St Pauli, Germany

Jun 15: London 100 Club, UK