Joe Perry collapse: Steven Tyler fears for Aerosmith bandmate

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler says he’s “really concerned” about bandmate Joe Perry, who collapsed at the weekend while performing with the Hollywood Vampires.

The guitarist was taken to hospital after staggering off stage in New York City, and although he’s been reported to be “doing better than feared,” no details have been released.

Tyler fears that Perry, 65, is working himself too hard – and doesn’t know how to stop.

The singer tells Billboard: “I know my brother. He’s just about the only other guy that’s as passionate about his art as I am.

“He’s always asking me to do three, four shows in a row. I can’t – I’ll blow my voice out. I know how to maintain my career, my health. I don’t think he knows how to.”

Tyler suggests “someone’s overbooking” the Hollywood Vampires, explaining: “I think they’re all little burnt. I think they may need to look at that. Not young any more, you know?”

Reports that Perry may have had a heart attack remain neither confirmed nor denied, and it’s not known when he’ll return to action. He’s due to commence an Aerosmith tour in September.

Tyler says: “I don’t give a shit about the band – I want Joe to live. I’m really concerned that I’m not getting any news. I know that nobody’s talking to me. I can only tell you that Joe’s my brother, and I love him so much.”

The Hollywood Vampires cancelled a planned TV appearance the night after Perry’s collapse, but they’ve continued their tour as scheduled. Frontman Alice Cooper led the crowd in a chorus of “Get well, Joe” during their first show without him in Ohio on Tuesday.

The subject of Aerosmith’s retirement was raised again recently, with Tyler saying they’d begin a farewell tour in 2017 – although Perry responded by saying he found it ”really hard to imagine” bringing the band’s career to a close.

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 16: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 18: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Jul 22: Rohnert Park Weill Hall, CA

Jul 23: Jacksonville Britt Pavilion, OR

Jul 24: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Jul 25: Paso Robles Mid State Fair, CA

Aerosmith South American tour 2016

Sep 29: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Oct 02: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 05: Cordoba Estadio de Cordoba, Argentina

Oct 08: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico la Plata, Argentina

Oct 11: Porto Allegre Anfiteatro Beird Rio, Brazil

Oct 15: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 18: Santa Cruz Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera, Bolivia

Oct 21: Recife Classic Hall, Brazil

Oct 24: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Oct 27: Mexico City Arean Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico