Dan Patlansky premieres video for Sonnova Faith

Dan Patlansky has launched his new video for Sonnova Faith exclusively with Classic Rock.

The track features on his latest album Introvertigo, which launched in 2016.

Patlansky has released the promo to coincide with the start of his upcoming UK tour which gets underway on April 15 with support from Ash Wilson.

Speaking about his latest album, Patlansky told Classic Rock: “I think it was definitely a continuation from Dear Silence Thieves – kind of where we left off.

“This one has maybe a rawer feel, but it’s broadly the same influences as before, such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King – and it may not be apparent, but there was more of a Pink Floyd influence on some of the songwriting.

“I wanted to let the songs do the talking again – that was the game plan going ahead.”

As for the upcoming tour, he added: “Trying to do the States, the UK, Europe and maybe Japan at the same time – we’d just do a half-arsed job, because we don’t have the money to market it properly.

“My thoughts are to try and get something really good happening in the UK and western Europe. We’ve got a bit of momentum there, so we want to keep building the fanbase.”

Tickets for all seven dates are available via Patlansky’s official website.

Apr 15: Poole Mr Kyps

Apr 16: Sheffield HRH Blues Festival

May 02: London Islington O2 Academy

May 03: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 04: Cardiff The Globe

May 05: Bristol The Tunnels

May 06: Barnstable The Factory

