Ash Wilson premieres Broken Machine lyric video

Ash Wilson has premiered his new lyric video for Broken Machine with Blues and Classic Rock.

It’s the title track from the UK artist’s upcoming debut album, which will be released on April 21.

Wilson says of the track: “Broken Machine is a commentary about two people forced together through a common denominator, and not ever finding a resolution – always being in a state of indifference with each other.

“When someone once asked me about my relationship with this person, the most fitting analogy was that we were parts of a broken machine.

“Two parts that should work together but in this case the gears do not match. They form the Broken Machine. It’ll never work. We are ‘forced company of this common place.’”

Wilson will support Sari Schorr & The Engine Room at London’s Borderline on March 20 and will also head out on the road with Dan Patlansky on his upcoming UK tour.

Wilson is joined in the band by bassist Roger Inniss, keyboardist Bob Fridzema and drummer Phil Wilson. The Hoax’s Jesse Davey makes a guest appearance on album track The Hitcher.

Ash Wilson Broken Machine tracklist

Show Me How To Love You Worlds Gone Crazy Peace And Love Broken Machine Words Of A Woman Out Of Time The Hitcher Hold On Now Lonely Room Holding Hands

Mar 20: London The Borderline (with Sari Schorr)

Apr 15: Poole Kyps, UK (with Dan Patlansky)

May 02: London Islington Academy (with Dan Patlansky)

May 03: Manchester Deaf Institute (with Dan Patlansky)

May 04: Cardiff The Globe (with Dan Patlansky)

May 05: Bristol The Tunnels (with Dan Patlansky)

May 06: Barnstaple The Factory (with Dan Patlansky)