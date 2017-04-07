Ex AC/DC singer Dave Evans urges band to record new album

Former AC/DC vocalist Dave Evans has urged guitarist Angus Young to record a new album to “keep the brand going.”

Evans was a member of the group for less than 10 months before being replaced by Bon Scott in October 1974. He appeared on the single Can I Sit Next To You, Girl which was later re-recorded by Scott and appeared on the TNT album.

And after a turbulent period for the band which saw frontman Brian Johnson replaced by Axl Rose for live dates, bassist Cliff Williams retiring, drummer Phil Rudd dismissed after being charged with threatening to kill and drugs possession and mainman Malcolm Young bowing out due to health reasons – Evans says to keep everything “legitimate” they need to get back in the studio.

He tells the Australian Rock Show (via Loudwire): “I like the fact that the brand is still out there because that’s all it is these days – it’s just a brand.

“Angus is the only original member left and a lot of the others are all gone, too. If he wants to keep the AC/DC brand going, which he can do, they need to settle on a new singer – whether it’s going be Axl or not. And they need to record a new album to make it legitimate.”

He adds: “They’ve had many lineups along the way. They were on their third bass player and third drummer by the time I left the band.

“There has been four singers now, including Axl, so it’s been an revolving situation since the very original first lineup with myself and the other boys.

“If they wanna keep the brand going again with a new lineup, with Angus, they need to record a new album and see how the fans take that.”

In 2015, Evans said he was planning a book to tell the full story of AC/DC’s first year to complete the band’s history and give other original members Colin Burgess and Larry Van Kriedt the credit they’re due.

