Cynic tease new song 6th Dimensional Archetype in video

US prog rockers Cynic have released a teaser video as a preview for brand new song 6th Dimensional Archetype.

It's taken from their upcoming album Ascension Codes which will be released through Season Of Mist records on November 26. Ascension Codes will be the band's first new album since 2014's Kindly Bent To Free Us.

"Here’s a preview of 6th Dimensional Archetype from our new album Ascension Codes—featuring artwork by Robert Venosa and Martina Hoffman," says Cynic mainman Paul Masvidal. "This album and its forthcoming film immerse us in the Starseed’s journey."

It's neem a rough ride for the since the release of Kindly Bent To Free Us, with the band have been rocked by several personal tragedies, including the departure of original drummer Sean Reinart in 2015, and the subsequent death of Reinart and Cynic bass player Sean Malone in 2020. Masvidal paid tribute to Malone earlier this month.

Michael Berberian, boss of the band's label Season Of Mist was moved to say: "I have, by now, released close to one thousand albums. None have been more dramatic, none have even been more difficult than this one. I can’t listen to Ascension Codes without goose bumps, a mixed feeling of pride – because it’s a musical milestone, but it also contains a lingering layer of sadness. I hear Paul’s pain on this record. I can feel it, I can touch it. But it’s transcended. 'Art is to console those who are broken by life,' said Van Gogh. Here is a demonstration of that."

The band previously released a video for Mythical Serpents.

Pre-order Ascension Codes.