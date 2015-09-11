Cynic's Masvidal shocked at split

Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal says bandmate Sean Reinert’s announcement that the band have split is “news” to him.

Drummer Reinert said the group had come to an end over “insurmountable artistic and personal differences” and added that all upcoming tour dates had been cancelled.

Now fellow founding member Masvidal has posted his own Facebook update, insisting “Cynic will continue one way or another” and saying Reinert didn’t discuss the split with him or touring bassist Sean Malone.

Masvidal says: “This is all news to me. I just landed from Japan and my inbox was exploding. Sean didn’t confer with myself or Malone about Cynic’s official breakup or the tour being cancelled.

“I’m honestly somewhat relieved it’s finally over since it’s been quite challenging over the years but I’m also trying to figure out how to possibly salvage this tour – with a new drummer – since the damage he’s causing by pulling out at this last minute is inconceivable for me at the moment.

“Please share this message with friends or fans as Sean has taken me off our Facebook page so I can’t access it at the moment. Cynic will continue one way or another.”

The prog metal heroes were due to return to the UK next month as part of a tour in support of 2014 album Kindly Bent To Free Us, their first since reuniting in 2006 after a 12-year hiatus.