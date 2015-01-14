Cynic Choose Their Favourite Rush Song

Famous Rush Fans Pick Their Favourite Rush Songs

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog, and in the same issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

“My favourite Rush song would have to be Jacob’s Ladder from the Permanent Waves album,” says Sean. “From the start of the tune in 11⁄ 8 (5⁄ 8 -6⁄ 8 ), with the vocals coming in in 4⁄ 4 , how could a musician not love this tune? Without sacrificing originality Rush have always had the uncanny ability to make odd time/odd meter into a catchy radio-friendly experience. Take a big hit… put your headphones on and remember what 1979 sounded like.”/o:p

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: [](http://prog.teamrock.com/Kate%20Bush%20stunned%20the%20music%20world%20when%20she%20announced%20a%20string%20of%20live%20dates%20at%20Hammersmith%20Apollo%20for%20later%20this%20year.%20To%20celebrate,%20the%20new%20issue%20of%20Prog%20looks%20back%20at%20her%20one%20and%20only%20tour%20thus%20far,%201979%E2%80%99s%20The%20Tour%20Of%20Life,%20going%20behind%20the%20scenes,%20talking%20to%20those%20involved.%20We%20also%20explore%20the%20continued%20fascination%20with%20this%20most%20progressive%20of%20artistes,%20and%20mull%20over%20what%20we%20can%20expect%20from%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20Before%20The%20Dawn%20live%20dates.%20%20Also%20in%20Prog%2046%E2%80%A6%20%20Anathema%20%E2%80%93%20shake%20things%20up%20with%20their%20brand%20new%20album%20Distant%20Satellites.%20%20Cosmograf%20%E2%80%93%20one-man%20band%20Robin%20Armstrong%20explores%20the%20dark%20side%20with%20new%20album%20Capacitor.%20%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge%20%E2%80%93%20read%20Steve%20Hogarth%E2%80%99s%20exclusive%20tour%20diary%20from%20the%20recent%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge.%20%20Mastodon%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Atlantan%E2%80%99s%20are%20back%20digging%20a%20proggier%20groove%20on%20Once%20More%20%E2%80%98Round%20The%20Sun%20%20Lazuli%20%E2%80%93%20The%20French%20proggers%20return%20with%20a%20brand%20new%20album%20and%20UK%20tour.%20%20Archive%20%E2%80%93%20find%20out%20why%20Peter%20Gabriel%20is%20such%20a%20fan%20of%20this%20South%20London%20prog%20collecive.%20%20Syd%20Arthur%20%E2%80%93%20the%20big%20time%20beckons%20with%20album%20number%20two%20for%20the%20Canterbury%20acolytes.%20%20Voyager%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Aussie%20prog%20metallers%20are%20garnering%20rave%20reviews%20for%20V.%20Find%20out%20why%E2%80%A6%20%20Mostly%20Autumn%20%E2%80%93%20get%20conceptual%20on%20record%20for%20the%20first%20time%20in%20their%20career.%20%20Loreena%20McKennitt%20%E2%80%93%20she%E2%80%99s%20the%20Canadian%20Queen%20of%20mystical%20folk%20prog.%20%20Plus%20album%20and%20live%20reviews%20from%20Rick%20Wakeman,%20IQ,%20Caravan,%20Lifesigns,%20Haken,%20Gazpacho,%20Rush,%20Keith%20Emerson%20and%20more.%20%20You%20can%20get%20this%20issue%20of%20Prog%20in%20print%20or%20digital%20editions,%20and%20North%20American%20readers%20can%20even%20subscribe%20direct%20in%20North%20America%20from:%20http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)