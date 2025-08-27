“Geddy Lee once said some very nice things about me. I think it’s about time we connected, if he’s still up for doing something”: Marco Minnemann’s prog world includes Rush, ping-pong and whisky – and he has “something” to thank Queen for

Marco Minnemann has played alongside Guthrie Govan and Bryan Beller in The Artistocrats since an accidental collaboration in 2011. The German multi-instrumentalist has also playing drums with Steven Wilson, Joe Satriani and many others. In 2021 he offered us a glimpse into his prog world.

Where’s home?

Lake Elsinore, in southern California, between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Earliest prog memory?

My parents were huge music lovers and introduced me to Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, and Gentle Giant. When I was six the albums I wanted to listen to again and again were Kiss’ Alive! and Queen’s News Of The World.

First prog album you bought?

Jethro Tull’s Heavy Horses – my father already had it on vinyl but I bought myself the CD on re-release. Soon after I got Yes’ 90125.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the last?

Juice B Crypts by Battles. They’re more avant-garde than prog, but they’re great.

Your first prog gig?

I saw Queen on the Hot Space tour [in 1982] and then in ’84 I saw Jethro Tull on their Under Wraps tour, at the Congress Hall in Hamburg.

And the latest?

I played the 2019 Cruise To The Edge with Steve Hackett, and saw more prog artists there than I’d seen in my whole life! It was cool to see Yes play again.

The best prog gig you ever saw?

It was on TV – Gentle Giant’s Sight & Sound show for the BBC in 1978 [at Golders Green Hippodrome, London]. They were at the very top of their game – every prog fan should seek it out.

Newest prog discovery?

Field Music. I heard them on the bus while touring with Joe Satriani. Mike Keneally and I emailed them right there on the bus, and we became friends. They’re lovely people.

Any guilty musical pleasures?

Plenty! I have most of Madonna’s records, and I even like Kylie Minogue’s album Obsession. There’s some good stuff on there – no, really!

What do you collect?

Guitars – I’ve got 54 of them – and watches. I’ve got about six, including a nice Omega Seamaster and a Rolex Milgauss. The watches started out as an investment and became a passion… an expensive one!

Your favourite prog venue?

Alvas Showroom in San Pedro. It was a tiny dance hall, with a capacity of

80 people. The Aristocrats recorded a DVD there [Boing, We’ll Do It Live!] in 2012; it sounds great and it’s got a really nice atmosphere.

Who’s your prog hero?

As an individual, Frank Zappa. As a band, Kraftwerk. They had a bulletproof concept, always kept their mystique and never sold out. They did something influential and beautiful.

Outside of music, what are you into?

I like to play ping-pong, and I’m a wine and whisky enthusiast. Guthrie likes a Lagavulin, but me I’m happy with a good Aberlour or Glenfiddich...

Ever had a prog-related date?

When you tour, that’s where a lot of things can happen – but I’d rather take a girl out to a really good restaurant than a show. I did meet someone at a Queen gig in Hong Kong a few years ago. We became ‘close friends’ then, and we’re still in touch. So thank you Queen, once again!

Who do you call in the prog community for a good night out?

Guthrie, but also Jordan Rudess, Mike Portnoy, Simon Phillips and Danny Carey. We go back 25 years or longer. When Danny and I hang, the whiskies fly!

Which prog muso would you most like to work with?

Geddy Lee. I’ve worked with Alex Lifeson and I met Neil Peart – rest his soul – but never Geddy. He once said some very nice things about me but we never connected, but I think it’s about time we did, if he’s still up for doing something...

Which proggy album gets you in a good mood?

Rush’s Signals – it’s a great album.