Quick! These 7 brilliant Lego sets are still available this Cyber Monday - but only while stocks last

By
published

Lego has been holding a big sale over the weekend, and there are still excellent deals to be nabbed for Cyber Monday - but you've got to be quick as the sale is ending at midnight

Star Wars Lego characters on a space-like background
(Image credit: Lego)

An inconvenient truth about Lego is that if you want to enjoy it as a serious hobby, it can get pretty expensive pretty quickly. That's why we always recommend making the most of Lego's Cyber Monday deals. Right now, a number of kits over at Lego have had their prices slashed, but you've got to be quick because prices are going back to normal at midnight tonight.

We've rounded up our favourite Cyber Monday lego deals below. Grab them while you still can!

Lego BTS Dynamite
Lego BTS Dynamite: was US$99.99 now US$59.99 at LEGO

Okay so this one may be slightly niche (or not – BTS have over 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify) but if you're in the demographic of Lego-loving K-Pop fan, this is an essential kit for you. If you pop all the figures on the stage and turn a wheel, you can even make them dance. This kit is going to be discontinued soon, and is very hard to find, so acting with haste is advised.

View Deal
Lego Dreamzzz Fantastical Tree House
Lego Dreamzzz Fantastical Tree House: was US$109.99 now US$65.99 at LEGO

This tree house is from the Dreamzzz TV show, and can be built in party mode or defence mode, meaning opportunities for creative play are plentiful. It's also going for a cool 40% off right now.

View Deal
Lego The Razor Crest
Lego The Razor Crest: was US$599.99 now US$511.99 at Amazon

This 6187 Lego reproduction of Mando's fabulous Razor Crest star ship has a chunk of change off this Black Friday, making it an ideal time to snap one up. It's packed with detail and it even comes with a bunch of minifigures including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

View Deal
Lego The Phantom Menace Brickheadz figures
Lego The Phantom Menace Brickheadz figures: was US$54.99 now US$32.99 at LEGO

This is marketed as "for kids and adults" but let's be real – we know it's for us grown ups really. the set includes six buildable toy figures – Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul, with authentic accessory elements.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was US$169.99 now US$151.99 at Amazon

Lego have a few Millennium Falcon kits and this one is a bit more child-friendly than the galactic-sized 7541-piece mega model. This version has 1353 pieces and also comes with minifigures of Finn, Chewbacca, Lando, C-3PO, R2-D2, Boolio and data storage droid D-O. Nice!

View Deal
Lego Cinderella and Prince Charming's Castle
Lego Cinderella and Prince Charming's Castle: was US$89.99 now US$62.99 at LEGO

I can attest that a build-it-yourself magical castle is an excellent gift for smaller kids – I have got my nearly-three-year-old son a Frozen Duplo castle for Christmas – and this Cinderella one looks the business. It comes with three mini-doll figures, a buildable three-story castle and two animal figures to encourage plenty of creative open-ended play.

View Deal
Lego Dreamzzz The Sandman's Tower
Lego Dreamzzz The Sandman's Tower: was US$89.99 now US$62.99 at LEGO

Also from the Dreamzzz TV show, this tower can be built in two different ways, as a impressive tower and also as a fortress, encouraging creativity and imagination from little builders.

View Deal

More cool Cyber Monday stuff

Briony Edwards
Briony Edwards

Briony is the Editor in Chief of Louder and is in charge of sorting out who and what you see covered on the site. She started working with Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog magazines back in 2015 and has been writing about music and entertainment in many guises since 2009. She is a big fan of cats, Husker Du and pizza.