Quick! These 7 brilliant Lego sets are still available this Cyber Monday - but only while stocks last

An inconvenient truth about Lego is that if you want to enjoy it as a serious hobby, it can get pretty expensive pretty quickly. That's why we always recommend making the most of Lego's Cyber Monday deals. Right now, a number of kits over at Lego have had their prices slashed, but you've got to be quick because prices are going back to normal at midnight tonight.

We've rounded up our favourite Cyber Monday lego deals below. Grab them while you still can!

Lego BTS Dynamite: was US$99.99 now US$59.99 at LEGO Okay so this one may be slightly niche (or not – BTS have over 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify) but if you're in the demographic of Lego-loving K-Pop fan, this is an essential kit for you. If you pop all the figures on the stage and turn a wheel, you can even make them dance. This kit is going to be discontinued soon, and is very hard to find, so acting with haste is advised.

Lego Dreamzzz Fantastical Tree House: was US$109.99 now US$65.99 at LEGO This tree house is from the Dreamzzz TV show, and can be built in party mode or defence mode, meaning opportunities for creative play are plentiful. It's also going for a cool 40% off right now.

Lego The Razor Crest: was US$599.99 now US$511.99 at Amazon This 6187 Lego reproduction of Mando's fabulous Razor Crest star ship has a chunk of change off this Black Friday, making it an ideal time to snap one up. It's packed with detail and it even comes with a bunch of minifigures including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

Lego The Phantom Menace Brickheadz figures: was US$54.99 now US$32.99 at LEGO This is marketed as "for kids and adults" but let's be real – we know it's for us grown ups really. the set includes six buildable toy figures – Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul, with authentic accessory elements.

