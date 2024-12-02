Quick! These 7 brilliant Lego sets are still available this Cyber Monday - but only while stocks last

An inconvenient truth about Lego is that if you want to enjoy it as a serious hobby, it can get pretty expensive pretty quickly. That's why we always recommend making the most of Lego's Cyber Monday deals. Right now, a number of kits over at Lego have had their prices slashed, but you've got to be quick because prices are going back to normal at midnight tonight.
We've rounded up our favourite Cyber Monday lego deals below. Grab them while you still can!
Okay so this one may be slightly niche (or not – BTS have over 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify) but if you're in the demographic of Lego-loving K-Pop fan, this is an essential kit for you. If you pop all the figures on the stage and turn a wheel, you can even make them dance. This kit is going to be discontinued soon, and is very hard to find, so acting with haste is advised.
This tree house is from the Dreamzzz TV show, and can be built in party mode or defence mode, meaning opportunities for creative play are plentiful. It's also going for a cool 40% off right now.
This 6187 Lego reproduction of Mando's fabulous Razor Crest star ship has a chunk of change off this Black Friday, making it an ideal time to snap one up. It's packed with detail and it even comes with a bunch of minifigures including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.
This is marketed as "for kids and adults" but let's be real – we know it's for us grown ups really. the set includes six buildable toy figures – Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul, with authentic accessory elements.
Lego have a few Millennium Falcon kits and this one is a bit more child-friendly than the galactic-sized 7541-piece mega model. This version has 1353 pieces and also comes with minifigures of Finn, Chewbacca, Lando, C-3PO, R2-D2, Boolio and data storage droid D-O. Nice!
I can attest that a build-it-yourself magical castle is an excellent gift for smaller kids – I have got my nearly-three-year-old son a Frozen Duplo castle for Christmas – and this Cinderella one looks the business. It comes with three mini-doll figures, a buildable three-story castle and two animal figures to encourage plenty of creative open-ended play.
Also from the Dreamzzz TV show, this tower can be built in two different ways, as a impressive tower and also as a fortress, encouraging creativity and imagination from little builders.
