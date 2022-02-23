Crown Lands announce debut UK shows

Canadian prog rock duo Crown Lands will play London's Omeara on May 16

Canadian prog rock duo Crown Lands have announced they will play their very first UK live shows. They will play at London's Omeara on May 16, supported by Cornish prog rockers Haunt The Woods. The band will also play Brighton's The Hope And Ruin on May 12 as part of The Great Escape Festival.

“I’ve been looking forward to playing the UK for a couple of years now ever since we planned to play there a few years ago," exclaims singer and  drummer Cody Bowles. "It’s finally happening in London and I couldn’t be more excited to experience first-hand the feeling of playing on another continent in front of a whole new audience. Bringing our music across the pond and spreading our important messages through the world is truly realising a lifelong dream of mine.”

"This being our debut show in the UK makes it one of the most important shows of our lives," adds guitarist, bassist and keyboardist Kevin Comeau. "All of our favourite North American acts have truly ‘arrived’ when they play in London. Now it’s our time! The historical significance of playing London is not lost on us. It’s time to blow some international minds.”

Crown Lands recently released their first ever live album, Odyssey Volume 1 - which includes tracks from their self-titled debut album (2020), their Rise Over Run EP (2017) and the recently released White Buffalo EP (2021).

You can watch the band’s recent live session, recorded live off the floor at Universal Music Canada's new performance space, The Academy at 80A which was hosted by Prog Magazine here.

Tickets for the Omeara show will be available from Friday, February 25from 10am UK time.

Get tickets.

