Watch Crown Lands' exclusive live concert in partnership with Prog, Classic Rock and Louder

Don't forget you can watch an exclusive live stream featuring Canadian prog duo Crown Lands through Prog, Classic Rock and Louder this evening. The hour-long show will broadcast across all Louder brands at 7PM GMT/2PM EST. Just click back on this story at the correct time.

The duo, Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau, will be performing material from all their releases, including 2020's Crown Lands debut album and the band's recently released White Buffalo EP, offering fans around the world an opportunity to see the band in their element, playing their music live.

“I don’t think our music is challenging, because it’s still pretty accessible, but I think we’re starting to push the limits,” the band recently told Classic Rock. “It’s exciting, I think, that people are coming along for the ride with us.”

The Louder virtual concert kicks off the Ontario headlining tour dates of The Big Wave Tour which begins in Waterloo on November 26 at Maxwell’s Music Hall while also giving fans across the world an opportunity to experience Crown Lands music live. See the list of Ontario tour dates below.

Next year, Crown Lands play the UK's Great Escape Festival in Brighton on May 22. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the stream below from 7PM GMT/2PM EST.

Nov 26: Waterloo Maxwell’s Music Hall, ON

Nov 27: Oshawa Biltmore Theatre, ON

Nov 28: Hamilton Bridgeworks, ON

Nov 30: London Rum Runners, ON

Dec 01: Toronto The Axis Club, ON

Dec 03: Ottawa Bronson Centre, ON

Dec 04: Montreal Petit Campus, QC

Get tickets.