Haunt The Woods share new single Vultures

Haunt The Woods have released new single Vultures, which is taken from their debut album Opaque, out on February 28. With intricate guitar lines accompanying singer Jonathan Stafford’s expressive vocals, the track builds through delicately pensive verses before climaxing with immersive instrumentation and powerfully evocative lyricism.



“We wrote this song a long time ago,” explain the band. “Our time recording Opaque gave us the perfect atmosphere to develop it into what it has now become – everyone’s energy was so vibrant. It’s melancholic before evolving in purpose and power. We can’t wait to play this one live on our tour in March.”

Haunt The Woods blend sounds from alternative, prog, folk and pop and channel influences from Pink Floyd, Muse, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver. The album follows on from last year’s EPs, The Line and Circle, and their appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The band will follow the album with 12 headline shows, including a date at the atmospheric Carnglaze Caverns, with additional gigs in Exeter, Glasgow, Cardiff, and London.

Mar 6: Perranporth Live Lounge

Mar 7: Exeter, Cavern

Mar 8: St Neot Carnglaze Caverns

Mar 9: Bristol Louisiana

Mar 10: Southampton Joiners

Mar 11: London The Lexington

Mar 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Mar 15: Newcastle Surf Café

Mar 16: Glasgow King Tuts

Mar 19: Leeds Oporto

Mar 20: Cardiff Tiny Rebel