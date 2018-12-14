Crowdfunding campaign set up to support Cannibal Corpse’s Pat O’Brien

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help support Cannibal Corpse’s Pat O’Brien.

The guitarist was arrested earlier this week and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery after an incident in his Florida neighbourhood.

Around the time of his arrest, his nearby home caught fire, and, as a result, O’Brien has lost all his possessions.

Now, Dean Mazurkiewicz, wife of Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul, has started the campaign to help support her friend.

A statement on the MightyCause website reads: “Pat is a standup guy, true to his friends, family and his band. Also Pat does not have insurance, and lost everything that he owns. These funds will help him get back on his feet with the regular much-needed necessities like clothing, a roof over his head, and other daily life necessities that are needed.

“Understanding that money is tight for everybody, especially around the holidays but every amount does help. If it’s $1, $5, $20 or more – every penny from this campaign will go directly to Pat.

“If you’re a metal fan and you’ve had the honour of meeting Pat at a show, or elsewhere when he’s out and about then you know how friendly he is, and approachable. He would never start a campaign for himself, but I know he would be absolutely humbled by the support shown.”

The statement continues: “I asked that people not jump to conclusions until the full details of what occurred come out, and that you show Pat nothing but love and support and let him know that you’re there for him. Although the last 48 hours have been shocking to most people, they’ve been devastating to him.

“Please feel free to share your pictures, your words and show your support. The changing of your profile pictures on Facebook has been very inspirational. The metal community is a tight one whether you know somebody personally or not and your support is so much appreciated.”

The drive is looking to raise $60,000 and has so far raised just over $8000. To donate, visit the MightyCause website.