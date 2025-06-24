A fundraiser has been set up to support rock music journalist Mick Wall as he recovers from a second heart attack.

Wall, who has written books on Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Eagles, Foo Fighters, Prince, Lemmy, Jimi Hendrix and more, was Classic Rock's editor-in-chief for five years, and has also written for Kerrang!, Mojo, Rolling Stone, Playboy and others.

The fundraiser has been set up by fellow Classic Rock writer Jon Hotten, who reports that Wall suffered a stress-related heart attack earlier this month.

"Mick and his wife Linda are being evicted from their home by their landlord," says Hotten. "They must vacate the premises by 1 August, 2025. After being on the council list for six years, they have just yesterday been offered the chance of a property, for which they are incredibly grateful.

"Like many writers, Mick is a freelancer, living month to month. He has no job security, no savings, no pension, and when he can’t work, no income. As I write this, he has £70 in his bank account. He was already facing serious health problems after a disastrous bowel operation in December.

"Linda is a Senior Nursing Assistant at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. She works on the Complex Medicine ward with patients receiving end-of-life care, undertaking four 12-hour shifts per week. Her salary after tax does not cover their rent. Linda is also the registered carer for her elderly parents, who require daily visits. And she now looks after Mick as he recovers.

"After Mick’s first heart attack, Linda became ill and was unable to work for nine months. They had to borrow to survive and after their debts began to compound, both Mick and Linda were declared bankrupt. They have worked exceedingly hard to discharge those bankruptcies and get back on their feet.

"As a result, they cannot obtain credit and can’t rent privately without an unrealistic sum of money to pay their first six months’ rent in advance, plus a deposit. The council require a month’s rent, plus a deposit. The final rent payment on their current home is due and they don’t have the money to pay it. They’re dependent on a landlord reference to be considered for any council accommodation."

Hotten goes on to say that any money raised by the fundraiser will be used to help Wall with rent and with the costs of moving house, as well as settling the couple's outstanding bills and providing a financial buffer as he recuperates.

Donate to the fundraiser for Mick Wall.