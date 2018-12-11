Cannibal Corpse guitarist arrested on charges of assault and burglary

Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien has been arrested and charged after an incident in Florida.

ABC and WFLA.com report that on Monday night, O’Brien allegedly broke into a home in the Greater Northdale area close to Tampa while two people were in the house.

One of the victims inside is said to have confronted O’Brien, which resulted in the guitarist pushing a woman and then running out to the backyard.

Police officers responded to the incident and found O’Brien hiding behind a fence. However, it’s reported that O’Brien failed to comply with their requests and allegedly ran towards one of the deputies while brandishing a knife in his right hand.

Police deployed an electronic control device and O’Brien was taken into custody and charged with “aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.”

The story then takes an even stranger twist, with reports on WFLA.com saying that a home, close to where the incident took place, was on fire around the same time.

Firefighters eventually managed to contain the flames, but were hampered in their efforts due to explosive ammunition which was stored inside the house. Police told the website that the home belongs to O'Brien.

Meanwhile, ABC say that police have not yet disclosed whether the burglary and fire are related.