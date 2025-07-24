“The best nod to him possible”: Petition launched to rename Birmingham airport after Ozzy Osbourne

A petition to rename one Birmingham airport after the late Ozzy Osbourne is picking up steam.

Dan Hudson, co-host of the popular podcast A Gay And A Nongay and a devout metalhead, has taken to Change.org to campaign for Birmingham International Airport rebranding in honour of the Prince Of Darkness, who died of undisclosed causes on Tuesday (July 22).

Osbourne grew up in the Aston area of Birmingham and co-founded the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath in the city.

The petition currently has more than 2,500 signatures, with supporters posting tributes to Osbourne in its comments section.

“Naming Birmingham Airport after [Osbourne] would be HUGE, and the best nod to him possible,” one user writes in part. “R.I.P. Ozzy!”

Another adds: “He is the only celebrity I ever shed a tear for. Thank you so much for everything Ozzy you are loved and will be missed by the world.”

Osbourne died on Tuesday morning, aged 76, and his death was confirmed in a statement from his family that evening. The singer – who had several stints in Sabbath, as well as a successful solo career and a brief but famous tenure as a reality TV star – played his retirement show Back To The Beginning just over two weeks before he passed away.

The all-day extravaganza took place at Villa Park in Aston on July 5. It saw Osbourne play two sets, one as a solo performer and the other with his fellow Sabbath co-founders, and had its bill rounded out by a who’s-who of hard rock and heavy metal. A charity concert with all profits going to Birmingham causes, it’s estimated to raise more than $190 million, making it the highest-grossing charity gig of all time.

A concert film featuring the best bits from the show, entitled Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, is set to come out in cinemas next year.

Countless musicians and celebrities have paid tribute to Osbourne following his death. Metallica called him a “hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend”, while Gene Simmons of Kiss said he was “a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide.”

In an ITV News interview on Wednesday (July 23), Iommi called Osbourne’s passing a “shock” and revealed that he received a text message from the singer the day before he died.

Representatives for Birmingham International Airport are yet to comment on the petition.