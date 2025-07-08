Tom Morello, musical director of Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show, has suggested that he expects the show to raise more than $190 million for charity.

Morello has posted a series of photos shot at the event , including a grinning photo of Ozzy Osbourne overlaid with the line "More than 190 million will be donated to houses and hospitals for children."

However, Classic Rock understands that the widely-reported charity figures around Back To The Beginning are not a true reflection of the amount raised, and that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will announce the correct figures in due course.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) A photo posted by on

"Thank you, Ozzy Osbourne, for trusting me to be the musical director of the Back To The Beginning show," says the Rage Against The Machine man. "It was over a year of hard work, but heavy metal was the music that made me love music, and it was a labour of love.

"We raised a ton of money for a great cause, and so many great musicians and bands fans all over the world paid tribute to the all time greats."

According to The Guardian, the pay-per-view livestream of the event reached more than five million fans, generating an estimated $150 million in revenue, income confirmed as being charity-bound when the livestream was announced in June.

In answer to a question on Facebook from a fan who asked if livestream revenue would be donated to charity – in addition to the proceeds from the live event itself – Osbourne's team responded, "100% of the proceeds from the livestream also go to Acorns Children's Hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Cure Parkinson's as well."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the artists participating in the Back To The Beginning event did so for no fee. Costs will be taken into account before the final amount raised for charity can be confirmed.