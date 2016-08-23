Crowbar next album due at end of September

Crowbar’s next album is set to arrive at the end of September, vocalist and guitarist Kirk Windstein says.

He says “the record is done” and the label are putting the finishing touches on it in time for its tentative release next month.

He tells Metal Wani: “Well, the label just received it Friday. Scott Givens, one of the guys that’s higher up at the label, I woke up to his email, which was, ‘Kirk, the new album is amazing. I’m on track No.7. It’s some of the best work you’ve ever done, my friend. I can’t wait to get this out.’

“That was a great thing to wake up to, to start the day. So we’re pumped up.

“We have a title, but I’m not allowed to say it yet. And artwork is being worked on – all that type of stuff. The record itself, the mastered and mixed copy and files and all that kind of business have been turned in to the label.

“We’re shooting for September 30 as a release date, and I think we will be able to make the deadline to release it then.”

Windstein said earlier this year that the follow-up to 2014’s Symmetry In Black will see Crowbar return to their roots. Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Original Crowbar bassist Todd ‘Sexy T’ Strange rejoined the lineup in June after they reportedly fired Jeff Golden by text.

Aug 27: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA

Sep 15: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

Sep 17: Detroit Concert Theater, MI

Sep 18: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Sep 20: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Sep 21: Hamden Outer Space, CT

Sep 23: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Sep 26: New York Saint Vitus Bar, NY

Sep 27: Clifton Dingbatz, NJ

Sep 29: Wilmington Throne Theater, NC

Oct 01: West Columbia New Brookland Tavern, SC

Oct 10: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Oct 22: Austin Empire Control Room & Garage, TX

Nov 04: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

