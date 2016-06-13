Crowbar ex Jeff Golden fired by text

Former Crowbar bassist Jeff Golden says he was fired from the band by text message – but that he knew the move was coming.

His dismissal was confirmed last week, and hours later Kirk Windstein’s band revealed they’d reunited with co-founding member Todd ‘Sexy T’ Strange.

Golden tells House Of Tortured Souls: “It wasn’t a surprise at all. There was a phone call first, then we said it was all going to be worked out – and then I get a text message five minutes later saying I was fired.

“I heard rumours three months ago that the original guy was back. When I brought it up they said it wouldn’t happen and they definitely wouldn’t do that to me.

“But I could tell something was up. It was said that it was told to me, but it was never told to me. I found out through Facebook.”

He says that while he was offered several reasons for his departure, none of them seemed sufficient.

“It’s like Kirk said – a band is like being in a relationship. Sometimes it doesn’t work out,” he reflects.

“I just think the way it was handled was poor. Only one of the guys and I remain friends and that’s just the way it is for now.

“Maybe later everything will be cool. They’ve got Todd, so it’s going to work out for everyone in the long run.”

Golden is working on a new musical project. Crowbar launch their 11th album later this year. They tour North America with Carcass starting next month.

