Scott Stapp's Art Of Anarchy to release new single in October

Scott Stapp says Art Of Anarchy will release a new single in October, followed by an album in 2017.

Creed frontman Stapp joined the supergroup earlier this year, replacing Scott Weiland who died in 2015. Weiland features on Art Of Anarchy’s self-titled debut album but later distanced himself from the project.

Stapp revealed he had joined the group in May to squash growing rumours that he was set to hook up with Weiland’s former group Stone Temple Pilots.

Stapp is joined in Art Of Anarchy by former Guns N’ roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Disturbed bassist John Moyer and brothers Jon and Vince Votta.

He tells Alternative Press: “We’ve got a single coming out in October and a record dropping next year.

“It is a perfect mixture of all the bands each member has come from. So, it’s like Disturbed meets Guns N’ Roses, meets Creed.”

Stapp has been on tour in support of his solo album Proof Of Life and appears to be in good health following his public breakdown in 2014 in which he claimed he was the target of a US government conspiracy.

Stapp was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after his troubles came to light. His problems started when his wife filed for divorce, citing Stapp’s heavy drug use and attempted suicide. Stapp later lost custody of his kids.

Stapp and his wife Jaclyn have since reconciled.

