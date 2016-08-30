Crowbar launch new album The Serpent Only Lies in October

Crowbar will release 11th album The Serpent Only Lies on October 28, they’ve confirmed – with lead single Falling While Rising due on September 1.

The follow-up to 2014 record Symmetry In Black was originally expected a month sooner, until its official launch date was revealed. See a short trailer below.

Mainman Kirk Windstein recently described the material as “more meat and potatoes” than previous outings.

Now he says: “I intentionally went back and listened to a lot of old Crowbar stuff, like the self-titled and Broken Glass albums, to get a feel for what my mindset was 20-plus years ago. I also went back and listened to the bands that influenced Crowbar in the beginning, like Trouble, Saint Vitus, Melvins, and the first Type O Negative record. So it was kinda me doing my homework.

“Having this be our eleventh record, we’re very fortunate because so many bands don’t last this long. My whole outlook on music as a career is the Motorhead outlook, which is that slow and steady wins the race.

“If you continue to put out killer records, continue to kick ass onstage every night and continue to treat your fans with respect, that’s the stuff people will remember.”

Crowbar commence a five-week North American tour on September 13, with returned bass player Todd ‘Sexy T’ Strange. Full album details will be announced in due course.

Sep 13: Chattanooga JJ’s Bohemia, TN

Sep 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 16: Chicago Reggie’s Music Joint, IL

Sep 17: Detroit Harpo’s, MI

Sep 18: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Sep 20: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Sep 21: Hamden Ballroom At The Outer Space, CT

Sep 23: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Sep 24: Providence Colosseum, RI

Sep 26: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Sep 27: Clifton Dingbatz, NJ

Sep 28: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA

Sep 29: Wilmington Throne Theater, NC

Sep 30: North Charleston Sparrow, SC

Oct 01: Columbia Brookland Tavern, SC

Oct 02: Clarksville Warehouse, TN

Oct 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Oct 06: Jacksonville Nighthawks, FL

Oct 07: Ybor City Orpheum, FL

Oct 09: Miami Churchills Pub, FL

Oct 10: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Oct 22: Austin Empire Control Room, TX

