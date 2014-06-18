Crowbar: Symmetry In Black

Always regarded as kings of swamp rock, Crowbar have moved on with their 10th studio album. They’ve stripped away some of the crust that’s always been part of their appeal, and taken on board some of the tricks mainman Kirk Windstein used during his Down time.

The result is 12 tracks that have a lot more groove, while also sounding explicitly heavier. In the process, Crowbar sound less like they’re refugees from the mid-90s, and more in touch with the approach required in the modern era.

This is a combination of doom, stoner and metal that can be mournfully slow (A Wealth Of Empathy) yet melodically charming (Amaranthine), while also raising a brusque gallop (Teach The Blind To See). The guitars of Windstein and Matthew Brunson are concussively inescapable, while the vocals are a constant masque of ominous rage. These are charred hymns to unrequited animosity.