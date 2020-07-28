Crippled Black Phoenix release video for Cry Of Love

Crippled Black Phoenix have released a video for Cry of Love. It's the first new music taken from the band's upcoming album Ellengæst, due out through Season Of Mist in October. The song remembers lost feline family members and features a vocal from Belinda Kordic and guest vocalist Ryan Patterson (Coliseum).

"This is a song about losing a loved family member, but not a human one, it’s about our feline companions," explains mainman Justin Greaves. "Ryan came back with the words and vocals after I sent him the song and it blew us away. We already connected with Ryan when on tour and being fellow animal lovers and vegans, he, Belinda (and myself have a deep appreciation for speaking out about our animal friends.

"The song lyrics are about Ryan’s cat Willie who sadly passed away. Coincidentally, at the same time we (Belinda and myself) lost two of our cat family, Nell and Tigger (the old three-legged dude who starred on the cover of Horrific Honorifics). So this song is like a coming together to celebrate the love we have for the cats, how we miss them and how they influence our lives.

"Joining Ryan on Cry Of Love is our friend and previous collaborator Suzie Stapleton. Putting her distinctive voice on, giving it another dimension. The video for this fried my brain, I love it so much and so do the rest of the band, Guilherme totally understood what the feelings of the song are about, and he made a beautiful and simple narrative which will touch even the coldest heart. If you love your cat, or lost one you love, then be prepared to grab the tissues.”

Ellengæst means “mischievous demon" in Olde English but in Scandinavian as “strong spirit,” features an array of guest vocalists including Anathema singer Vincent Cavanagh, Jonathan Hulten and Ghaal, as well as Patterson and Stapeleton.

Pre-order Ellengæst.