Crippled Black Phoenix announce new album Ellengæst

Dark proggers Crippled Black Phoenix have announced they will release their new album, Ellengæst, through Season Of Mist records on October 9.

"This album was recorded at the end of last year so we’re super excited to finally let it go free into the world, it feels like it’s a new age for CBP, we’re embracing the change," explains CBP mainman Justine Greaves. "The songs are a collection of thoughts and feelings which all relate to how we exist in the world but also it’s about crossing into the other dimensions, how we all have spirits and demons, how we can be strong and also weak. How we miss loved ones and also lament the human race. The artwork by Thana really expresses the theme of the album, it visualises the spiritual aspect of Ellengæst perfectly. There’s an atmosphere about it which draws you in."

Ellengæst was recorded with a core line-up of Greaves, vocalist Belinda Kordic, guitarist Andy Taylor and multi-instrumentalist Helen Stanley. The band have utilised a variety of guest vocalists.

“This was the best thing that could have happened to us,” says Greaves. “Before, there was this horrible cloud of drama following us. There was always something going on. Once that had gone and the people who were on the outside of the band who were a part of that, once they had gone and the drama had gone, me and Helen found ourselves tracking in the studio in the first session. We just got on with it; we didn’t think twice. In the second session, we just felt liberated. We just knew, ‘This is going to be great.’ We’re all so excited about the possibilities. It feels like we’re rejuvenated.”

New music from Ellengæst and pre-orders will be released on July 28. The album title means “mischievous demon" in Olde English but in Scandinavian as “strong spirit,” represents Crippled Black Phoenix’s duality. “It comes from the same place, but with different connotations,” says Greaves. “That’s this band in a nutshell. We’ve had to stay strong because of all the BS we’ve encountered, yet we’re still going and subversive. It’s like we’re giving kids candy with razor blades in them.”

Crippled Black Phoenix: Ellengæst

1. House Of Fools

2. Lost

3. In The Night

4. Cry Of Love

5. Everything I Say

6. (-)

7. The Invisible Past

8. She’s In Parties