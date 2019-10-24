Corey Taylor and Alicia Dove share photos from their wedding

Earlier this month, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor married Alicia Dove at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Taylor announced his engagement to the founding member of dance troupe Cherry Bombs back in April on Instagram, with Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders letting the cat out of the bag that they were married on his Facebook page.

Now the couple have shared a selection of images from the wedding across social media.

Taylor posted a single image with the date of their marriage, while Dove posted six images on her Instagram account.

Check out the shots of the happy couple below.

When asked how Taylor had proposed earlier this year, Dove replied “After breakfast at home. As I put the salsa back in the fridge I shut the door and he was standing there with a ring.

“Got down on one knee, and I immediately started crying on the floor with him. In our kitchen. In our sweats, nothing fancy. It was fucking perfect.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot are preparing for a run of shows in South America before returning to the UK and Europe in early 2020 in support of their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

The limited edition documentary titled In Search Of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition is also still available to purchase and will be up until midnight on Halloween.

Taylor is joined in the film by actors, directors, writers, editors, make-up artists and more to talk about the stand-out horror flicks of the 80s – with each giving their take on the genre.