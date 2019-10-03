Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor talk 80s horror in new In Search Of Darkness clip

Throughout this month, a limited edition documentary titled In Search Of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition is available to buy.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman is joined in the film by actors, directors, writers, editors, make-up artists and more to talk about the stand-out horror flicks of the 80s – with each giving their take on the genre.

And in a new clip from the 280-minute presentation, Taylor talks about John Carpenter’s 1980 classic The Fog.

Introducing the video, Taylor says: “I am an avid horror fan, especially in the 80s. We all know the cheese factor and we all know that it’s not Lawrence Of Arabia or anything like that – it was rad.”

As for The Fog, Taylor says: “It’s one of those movies where it’s an ensemble cast, there’s so many different stories going on all at once, people are dying – and then the fog comes in…”

Watch the video along with a trailer for the package below.

In Search Of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition is available to purchase until midnight on Halloween and will never be streamed on put on sale again after that.

Along with the documentary on DVD or Blu-ray, the package comes with a movie poster, a Corey Taylor pin badge, a high quality postcard featuring the cover of In Search Of Darkness and a digital download of the full film.

Slipknot will return to the road in early 2020 across the UK and Europe in support of their new album We Are Not Your Kind.