“Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is." Foreigner make their case to play at upcoming celebrity wedding

Foreigner have made a pitch to be the wedding band for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The rock giants have sold more than 80 million records across five decades, so should be able to handle the pressure that would come with being the entertainment at what will surely be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of all time.

Pop mega star Swift and her multiple Super Bowl-winning partner Kelce have been dating since 2023 and their relationship is credited with substantially increasing global interest in the National Football League (NFL). Swift can regularly be seen at Kelce's games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While no date has been confirmed for the big day, Foreigner hope their cheeky offer will tempt the couple to make one big decision early.

In an Instagram post, Foreigner – whose biggest hit was 1984 single I Want to Know What Love Is – say: "Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out. And now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner."

The pop icon's popularity has reached levels few before her have experienced. And her charm has even caught the attention of some unlikely fans. The late Ozzy Osbourne, for example, was open in his admiration for her.

Foreigner recently parted ways with frontman Kelly Hansen this year, with guitarist Luis Maldonado stepping up to the mic to take over the role.

Hansen said: "Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honours of my life. But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him."

