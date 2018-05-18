Cobalt Chapel Release Video For New Single Mountain

Cobalt Chapel - Mountain EP Mountain

Psychedelic folk rock duo, Cobalt Chapel will release the follow-up to their eponymous debut album, Mountain EP, on 1st June, through Klove, and have released a video for the title track from the EP.

Mountain was inspired by the band’s surrounding Yorkshire landscape and its history – folk tales, local anecdotes and real life; the harshness of past existence in comparison to modern day comforts, the neighbouring stone and those who carried it, and the ground they trod on the well-worn moorland pathways. The accompanying visuals were filmed in the South Pennines – on a characteristically dramatic day!

Cobalt Chapel began working on the new EP during a period of change for the band; Cecilia Fage was planning a move from London to the rural North-West, and the overarching theme of the EP is of solace in the natural world, of space, and solitude. This is reflected in their haunting and expansive sound; Cecilia’s layered, choral vocals and Jarrod Gosling’s ever expanding collection of organs and effects – Philicorda, Vox Continental, Hammond, Korg, Wem Teischord, Ace Tone, Elka Space Organ, Hohner Symphonic, Armon Selmer and Mellotron.