Clutch: We’d rather take a risk and fail than play it safe

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon says he’d rather take a risk with his music and fail than play it safe.

The band are currently on the road with Lamb Of God and Corrosion Of Conformity in support of their 11th studio album Psychic Warfare, which was released in October last year.

And asked why the band’s sound is always evolving, Fallon tells New Noise: “We certainly don’t go into any record saying that we want to reinvent the wheel. It’s important to be realistic. We consider ourselves students, I mean, I just got back from my guitar lesson 15 minutes ago and it’s important for me to always challenge myself.

“I can understand there are artists who see a success on the charts with a song and then try different versions of that song for the rest of their career – and that sounds very depressing.”

He continues: “I would rather take a risk and fail at it. There are fans that are more into our hardcore side and don’t care for the blues phase of this band. Then there are fans who got into our blues phase and don’t care for our older stuff. At the end of the day, it’s just music and we as artists want to define something new – we’re still trying to do that.”

Fallon adds that while a studio return is still some way off, he and guitarist Tim Sult, bassist Dan Mains and drummer Jean-Paul Gaster have been working together on new material.

The singer says: “We got together the other day and kicked around a song and we are already thinking about our next record.

“We’ll probably be going into the studio in about a year, so we want to be able to pick the best material. If you don’t play or sing for a while, I mean its like exercise. If you don’t go to the gym for six months and try to go back, you can’t seem to do anything. I think it’s the same with music – you gotta keep moving.”

