Clutch premiere video for their storming new track How To Shake Hands

Clutch have released a video to accompany their new single How To Shake Hands.

The band released a Spotify stream of the song earlier this month, with the track set to feature on Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines and Jean-Paul Gaster’s upcoming studio album Book Of Bad Decisions.

It will arrive on September 7 via their own Weathermaker Music label and will be the follow-up to 2015’s Psychic Warfare.

Speaking about the title of the record, bassist Dan Maines said: “It felt like a very inclusive title – it put the album in a chapter frame of reference… and it sounds heavy!”

Vocalist Neil Fallon added: “Naming a record is a hand-wringing exercise – it’s like naming a child. Personally, I was reluctant to name it after a song because that catapults that song into the limelight.

“But thinking about it, The Book Of Bad Decisions really grew on me because it implies it that every song is a chapter in this book of bad decisions.”

Last month, Clutch released the first single from the record in the shape of Gimme The Keys and will return to the UK for five shows in December.

Clutch - Book Of Bad Decisions tracklist

1. Gimme The Keys

2. Spirit Of ’76

3. Book Of Bad Decisions

4. How To Shake Hands

5. In Walks Barbarella

6. Vision Quest

7. Weird Times

8. Emily Dickinson

9. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is In Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei

Clutch 2018 UK tour dates

Dec 18: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 20: Manchester Academy

Dec 21: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 22: Birmingham O2 Academy