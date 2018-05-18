Clutch return with crushing new track Gimme The Keys

Clutch have announced their return with a lyric video for their brand new single Gimme The Keys.

The song will feature on Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines and Jean-Paul Gaster’s upcoming album Book Of Bad Decisions, which is expected to launch later this year.

The band have previewed some of their new material on the road, including How To Shake Hands and We Love A Good Fire, with Gaster explaining to Metal Wani last year: “For us, it’s super important to put the new material in the set regardless of the setting – whether it’s a festival or club gig.

“It really gives us the opportunity to hear the song for what it is.”

He added: “We took a good bit of time off from touring. We were off for nearly four months and for us, that’s quite a long time.

“We spent a good portion of that writing new songs, working out in the jam room, working on new arrangements, working on concepts.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while the band are gearing up for a run of UK shows in December. Find out how to get tickets.