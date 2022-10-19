Circles release video for moody single Echoes

Australian prog metallers Circles have released a video for their latest single, the moody Echoes, which you can watch below.

Echoes is taken from the band's upcoming EP, The Stories We Are Afraid Of | Vol.1 EP, which the band will release through Wild Thing Records.

"Echo is Vol. 1’s lowest point, emotionally," explains Circles frontman Ben Rechter. "It deals with being well and truly at the bottom, feeling as though you deserve the hopelessness that you feel. Even if that’s not a true reflection of the situation, sometimes those inner voices block out all others with a relentless drone."

The Stories We Are Afraid Of | Vol.1 the first instalment of an epic two-part EP, following 2018's The Last One. The next instalment of The Stories We Are Afraid Of continues on where the previous singles left off, by portraying themes of self-reflection and desperation to make a resolution.

"The overarching theme of Vol.1 is one of a loss of identity and purpose, and trying to recapture a sense of wonder and passion for life that was once a core part of you," adds Rechter. "Musically, we went into these writing sessions with a focus on being more direct than on previous albums, steering away from crowding songs with heaps of different riffs for the sake of having more riffs that we personally like in there."

Echo was mastered by Luke Cinacotta (Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus) and produced/mixed by Circles' own Ted Furuhashi.

Pre-order The Stories We Are Afraid Of | Vol.1 (Europe)

Pre-order The Stories We Are Afraid Of | Vol.1 (North America)