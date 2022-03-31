Karnivool reschedule The Regeneration tour to early 2023

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have once again rescheduled their European The Regeneration Tour to January and February 2023. it's the second time the Perth quintet have moved the dates of their Regeneration tour, from 2021 to May 2022, and now from May to early next year.

“Having already rescheduled our European shows once, we have tried every which way to make them happen this year, but we are in the unavoidable position where we must move The Regeneration Tour - again," the band state. "We could put out some lame excuse but that would be a disservice to all of you and to everyone who has tried so hard to make it happen.

"So here is the reality for a band from Perth, Western Australia: touring internationally is a risky business especially for artists who don’t want to compromise their show and we have always accepted that, but for us right now a significant financial blow - on top the pummelling we took in the last two years - would be, frankly, the end of the band.

"Between the extra costs around touring in a covid-safe manner or having to cancel shows overseas at extremely short notice, insurance for covid being unavailable and now large currency fluctuations due to the awful conflict in Europe, well, the numbers are stacked up against the tour – and we haven’t even done the sums on the extra fuel costs yet. When you travel from Australia to Europe, every show has to happen, it makes no sense otherwise. A week of sitting on a tour bus not being able to do anything when you have flown halfway around the world is a sobering prospect, as is touring but not being able to meet your friends, fans and family without putting the rest of the tour in jeopardy.

"Not being able to tour properly for over two years and having to move the AU Monolith shows to later this year means we have no fiscal safety net should we have to, say, cancel shows mid-tour. It’s a miserable situation for every touring artist. We are seeing tour after tour drop shows or be cancelled because of sickness, which if that happened to us would create a financial hit which we just could not take 14,000km from home."

You can view the new tour dates below. Sadly the band's show in Malmo could not be rescheduled.

"To compound the situation, we are unable to make the show in Malmö happen on this third re-routing," the band add. "Full refunds will be available to our fans there and to anyone who cannot make the rescheduled dates. Otherwise, all tickets remain valid."

Karnivool will be supported on all dates by German prog metallers The Ocean Collective.

The Regeneration Tour dates:

Jan 16: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Jan 17: GER Ludwigsburg Scala

Jan 18: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Jan 19: NED Tilburg, 013

Jan 21: DEN Oslo, John Dee

Jan 22: SWE Gothenburg Valand

Jan 23: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb

Jan 24: DEN Copenhagen Pumehuset

Jan 26: GER Cologne Live Music Hall

Jan 28: GER Berlin Huxleys

Jan 29: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis

Jan 30: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Feb 1: FRA Paris Bataclan

UK: Feb 3: Bristol, Academy

UK Feb 4: Glasgow Garage

UK Feb 7: Manchester Academy

UK Feb 8: UK Leeds Stylus

UK Feb 9: London Forum

UK Feb 10: Birmingham Institute

Get tickets.