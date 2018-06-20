Circles premiere new track Breaker with Prog...

Circles - The Last One Winter

Breaker

The Messenger

Arrival

Tether

Resolution

Dream Sequence

Renegade

Blueprints For A Great Escape

Alone With Ghosts

Australian prog metallers Circles have premiered their brand new track Breaker with Prog. You can watch it below.

Breaker is taken from the band's latest album, The Last One, which will be released through Season Of Mist in Europe on August 31. Circles are part of the current young breed of progressive artist currently emanating from Australia, with a sound that combines progressive rock djent and hard hitting metallic aspects.

“Breaker was one of those songs that we wrote in 2 quick sessions," guitarist Ted Furuhashi told Prog. "It’s almost like 2 different songs. I had a certain vibe I wanted for the first half, so I started writing the drum beat and consciously made them spread across a 4 bar measure instead a 1 bar loop. I then matched them with the bass and rhythm guitars, then layered the chorus guitar in-between the accents. The second half of the song is a classic “Circles” riff I guess. We’ve been playing it live for a while now and feels great, so we can’t wait to play it on our up coming tours with TesseracT around Australia, and overseas in UK/EU with Caligula’s Horse and I Built The Sky later on in the year!”

Circles will tour the UK with fellow Australian's Caligula's Horse and I Built The Sky in October.