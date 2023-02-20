Chinese proggers OU share video for latest single Dark 暗

Chinese prog quartet OU have released a suitably stylish video, for new single Dark 暗, which you can watch below

The new single is the fourth to be taken from the band's debut album "one", which was releases through InsideOut Music last May.

The Beijing-based quartet were formed by drummer Anthony Vanacore and also feature Lynn Wu (vocals), Zhang Jing (guitar) and Chris Cui (bass) and cite influences ranging from Devin Townsend, The Gathering and Radiohead to name a few.

"The music from our debut album, "one" comes from the deepest parts of our souls; I'm so proud and grateful of the outcome and I hope it will find people to resonate with," says Vanacore. "I believe the record is historic in many ways as it to my knowledge is the first time a Chinese band has been signed to a western major record label."

OU have previously released videos for Travel, Farewell and Mountain.

Get "one".