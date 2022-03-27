Chinese prog quartet OU release their first video, for Travel

Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released their very first video, for new single Travel, which you can watch below

It's taken from their upcoming debut album "one", which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 6.

"OU is very excited to share our first single with the world, Travel," says drummer Anthony Vanacore. "I’m quite sure the ethereal and soaring vocals by Lynn will blow listeners away. The song is about traversing, physically or spiritually through anything your heart desires. We hope the song finds resonance in you.”

The Beijing-based quartet were formed by Vanacore and also feature Lynn Wu (vocals), Zhang Jing (guitar) and Chris Cui (bass) and cite influences ranging from Devin Townsend, The Gathering and Radiohead to name a few.

“one” will be available as limited edition CD digipak, 180g gatefold LP edition and as digital album.

Pre-order "one".