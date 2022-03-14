Chinese prog rockers OU release taser for upcoming album "one"

Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released a trailer for their upcoming debut album "one", which you can listen to below. The band have also announced they will release their new album through InsideOut Music on May 6.

The Beijing-based quartet were formed by drummer Anthony Vanacore and also feature Lynn Wu (vocals), Zhang Jing (guitar) and Chris Cui (bass) and cite influences ranging from Devin Townsend, The Gathering and Radiohead to name a few.

"The music from our debut album, "one" comes from the deepest parts of our souls; I'm so proud and grateful of the outcome and I hope it will find people to resonate with," says Vanacore. "I believe the record is historic in many ways as it to my knowledge is the first time a Chinese band has been signed to a western major record label."

"one' will be available as a limited edition CD digipak, 180g Gatefold LP and digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-orders for "one" open on March 25.

(Image credit: InsideOut)

OU: "one"

1. Travel 穿

2. Farewell 夔

3. Mountain 山

4. Ghost 灵

5. Euphoria 兴

6. Prejudice 豸

7. Dark 暗

8. Light 光