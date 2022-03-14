Chinese prog rockers OU release taser for upcoming album "one"

Chinese prog rockers OU will release their debut album "one" in May

Chinese band Ou
Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released a trailer for their upcoming debut album "one", which you can listen to below. The band have also announced they will release their new album through InsideOut Music on May 6.

The Beijing-based quartet were formed by drummer Anthony Vanacore and also feature Lynn Wu (vocals), Zhang Jing (guitar) and Chris Cui (bass) and cite influences ranging from Devin Townsend, The Gathering and Radiohead to name a few.

"The music from our debut album, "one" comes from the deepest parts of our souls; I'm so proud and grateful of the outcome and I hope it will find people to resonate with," says Vanacore. "I believe the record is historic in many ways as it to my knowledge is the first time a Chinese band has been signed to a western major record label."

"one' will be available as a limited edition CD digipak, 180g Gatefold LP and digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-orders for "one" open on March 25.

OU: "one"
1. Travel 穿 
2. Farewell 夔
3. Mountain 山
4. Ghost 灵
5. Euphoria 兴
6. Prejudice 豸
7. Dark 暗
8. Light 光

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.