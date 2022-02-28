Chinese prog rockers OU sign to InsideOut Music

Chinese prog metal quartet OU will release their debut album. "one" later this year

Chinese prog metal quartet OU (apparently it's pronounced 'O') have announced that they have signed to InsideOut Music and will release their debut album "one" later this year.

"We are really excited about signing OU from China, as we were blown away when we heard the music for the first time," exclaims label boss Thomas Waber. "Very unique and modern, but still familiar sounding, a rare find these days!"

"The music from our debut album, "one" comes from the deepest parts of our souls; I'm so proud and grateful of the outcome and I hope it will find people to resonate with," adds drummer Anthony Vanacore. "I believe the record is historic in many ways as it to my knowledge is the first time a Chinese band has been signed to a western major record label.

"We are very honoured to be signed to Inside Out Music, a label which hosts many bands and artists we’ve grown up listening to and idolising, including many bands and artists that influenced this very record. The music on the record is fresh, dynamic and sometimes surreal sounding and I believe will appease many music-lovers' search for something that is both in and outside the box, drawing you into a new world called OU."

The Beijing-based quartet were formed by Vanacore and also feature Lynn Wu (vocals), Zhang Jing (guitar) and Chris Cui (bass) and cite influences ranging from Devin Townsend, The Gathering and Radiohead to name a few.

