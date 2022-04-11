Chinese proggers OU share blistering new single Mountain – watch the video here

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Mountain, the second single from their debut album One – due through InsideOut on May 6. It follows on from Travel, which was unveiled in March.

Says founding drummer and songwriter Anthony Vanacore, “Mountain is absolutely one of our favourite tracks on the album, we are so proud of how this song came out! I think it really captures the spirit of OU and I’m pretty sure you’ve never heard anything quite like it.”

Hear it for yourself below!

Meanwhile, One is now available for pre-order in limited edition CD Digipak, gatefold LP and digital formats.

One Tracklisting

1. Travel 穿

2. Farewell 夔

3. Mountain 山

4. Ghost 灵

5. Euphoria 兴

6. Prejudice 豸

7. Dark 暗

8. Light 光