Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6.

"Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."

Vanancore formed the Beijing-based quartet who also feature Lynn Wu (vocals), Zhang Jing (guitar) and Chris Cui (bass) and cite influences ranging from Devin Townsend, The Gathering and Radiohead.

OU have previously released videos for Travel and Mountain.

“one” will be available as limited edition CD digipak, 180g gatefold LP edition and as digital album.

Pre-order "one".